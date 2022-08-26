DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.0 %

DOCN traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 9,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,009. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.