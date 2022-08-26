Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $24,432.99

Digitex (DGTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 6% against the dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $24,432.99 and approximately $36,989.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.