Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 336.1% from the July 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Research analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRCT shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

