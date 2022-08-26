Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 336.1% from the July 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Research analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRCT shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Articles

