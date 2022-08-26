Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 7.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.87. 162,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,059,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 78,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

