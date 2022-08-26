DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $101.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.6 %

DocuSign stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. DocuSign has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.64 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.