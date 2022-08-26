Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.95 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.95 billion and approximately $443.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00262388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

