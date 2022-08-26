Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

