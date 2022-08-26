Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $168.00. The stock traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $142.92. 44,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,668,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.