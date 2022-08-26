Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $28.67 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,609.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Domo by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Domo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

