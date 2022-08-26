Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.96)-($0.88) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $305.0-310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.71 million. Domo also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,672. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Domo by 27.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domo by 71.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

