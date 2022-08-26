Dora Factory Price Tops $2.62 on Major Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00012123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. "

