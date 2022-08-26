Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Raised to $101.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $97.90 on Monday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

