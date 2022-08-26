Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.21

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 10135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett



Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

