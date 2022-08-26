DragonVein Achieves Market Cap of $707,914.46 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $707,914.46 and $5.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00602528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

