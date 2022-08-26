Drip Network Price Reaches $8.12 on Exchanges (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $812,127.62 and approximately $60,459.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for $8.12 or 0.00037719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.

About Drip Network

Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

