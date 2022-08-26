DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 98.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 297,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 147,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

