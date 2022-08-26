Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $4,944.81

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 47.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $4,944.81 and approximately $36,430.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00491429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.02179117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005453 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

