Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 379.7% in August

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 379.7% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF remained flat at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,427.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

