East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 2,113,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,287,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

East Imperial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and sells beverages. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products throughout the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

