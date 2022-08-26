Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,577. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

