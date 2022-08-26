Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

