Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 92,127 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 4,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,218. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

