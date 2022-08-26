EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EBET Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBET opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. EBET has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBET. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EBET during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EBET

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

