ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.97. Approximately 103,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 562,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

