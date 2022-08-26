Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Edgeware has a market cap of $8.87 million and $155,513.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.