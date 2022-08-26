EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

