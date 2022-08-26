Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $3.07. Educational Development shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 7,258 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

