Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGTYF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,188. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

