Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.54 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.