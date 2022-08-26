Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 181.1% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,641. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.