Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $53.53 or 0.00259236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $78.93 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,057,146 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

