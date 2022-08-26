Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Position Boosted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Emergent BioSolutions makes up 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.92% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 4.3 %

EBS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $65.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading

