Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Up 8.4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Engine Gaming and Media Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

