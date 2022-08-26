ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 1.3%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €12.23 ($12.48) and last traded at €12.23 ($12.48). 7,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.39 ($12.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.47 and its 200-day moving average is €12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

