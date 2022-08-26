Enigma (ENG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,552.00

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $161,048.13 and approximately $104,552.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00442276 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

