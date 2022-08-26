Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 247,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,705. Enovis has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

