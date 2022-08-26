Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 8.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 103,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,384,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,669,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.