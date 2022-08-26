Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

ENZ opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $62,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

