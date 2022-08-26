EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at MKM Partners

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.84.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

