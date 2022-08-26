EPIK Prime Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $463,395.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

