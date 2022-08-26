Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $132.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $122.38 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.