Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 137.9% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $5,877,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

