Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

