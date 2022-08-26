Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.86% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $11,705,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

