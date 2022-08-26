Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.91 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.22 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.05 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

