Equitable Trust Co. Has $817,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $267.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.