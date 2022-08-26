Equitable Trust Co. Has $817,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Trading Up 2.6 %
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
