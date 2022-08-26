Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 4,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 157,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

