Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,286,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

