Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,927 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

