Equitable Trust Co. Sells 127 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $202.94 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.21.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

